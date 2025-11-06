Inquiry flags illegal removal of ash, red sand from Neyveli ponds

CHENNAI: An internal vigilance inquiry has flagged illegal excavation and transportation of ash and red sand from legacy ash ponds at NLC India Ltd (NLCIL)’s Neyveli thermal power plant complex.

A vigilance memorandum dated February 1, 2025, accessed by TNIE, shows that the inquiry cited “systemic lapses”. It said the lapses allowed contractors to extract material from the Thermal Power Station-II (TPS-II) Stage-I ash pond beyond permissible limits, with misuse of gate-pass approvals enabling continued movement of truckloads of ash and red sand.

Ash generated from NLCIL’s thermal units is typically sold to agencies through e-auction. On May 30, 2023, a pond-ash sale order was issued to agencies for 10 lakh tonnes at Rs 1 per tonne, valid until May 20, 2024. The contractor sought an extension to December 30, 2024, but the arrangement was abruptly closed on December 22, 2024.

During a site inspection, vigilance officials found excavation had gone beyond legacy ash into the pond’s base layer and inner bunds. The note said sustained removal of red sand appeared to have taken place “for a long time”, with visible excavation marks across multiple locations. Red sand mining is prohibited, sources said.

Field staff maintained that only legacy ash was being lifted. However, records reviewed by the inquiry showed a mismatch between declared stock and actual removals.