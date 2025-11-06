JIPMER launches J-CARES cell

Tamil Nadu

JIPMER Director Dr Vir Singh Negi said the cell will be managed by a core group of faculty members under the supervision of the academic section.
PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has launched an innovative initiative to promote the mental well-being of its students, establishing the J-CARES (JIPMER Centre for Counseling, Assistance, Resilience, and Empowerment of Students) Cell.

The initiative comes at a time when student mental health has gained national attention, following the formation of a Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force to address psychological concerns among students.

JIPMER Director Dr Vir Singh Negi said that the J-CARES program was inspired by a successful model he had implemented at AIIMS Bilaspur during his previous tenure. The cell, he said, will be managed by a core group of faculty members under the supervision of the academic section.

The J-CARES Cell aims to provide counselling services through trained counsellors and a peer-support system. Students can seek help through multiple confidential channels — including email, online forms, drop boxes placed across campus, faculty mentors, peer support groups, or a dedicated 24x7 helpline. Dr Negi noted that the cell will also organize mental health awareness and promotional activities throughout the year to foster resilience and emotional well-being among students.

“The J-CARES Cell will further strengthen our efforts to provide a supportive ecosystem for students. JIPMER will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a healthy and positive learning environment,” Dr Negi affirmed.

