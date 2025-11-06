Leopard killed in road accident near Vikravandi toll plaza in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A leopard was found dead on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Vikravandi toll plaza in Villupuram district after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, a lorry driver who was passing through the Varaha river bridge noticed the carcass of a leopard with severe head injuries and informed the toll plaza staff. The staff then alerted the forest and police departments.

A team led by Villupuram Forest Range Officer Aruljothi, reached the spot, recovered the carcass, and sent it for post-mortem.

Forest officials said the leopard, a male aged about three years, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle while crossing the bridge. “There are no forest areas nearby, so we are investigating how the animal came to this location."