Madras HC summons Tasmac district manager, Dindigul collector in contempt plea

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned the Managing Director of TASMAC, Dindigul collector, and TASMAC district manager for failing to comply with an order passed by the court directing them to remit the daily collection of all TASMAC outlets in the district to the credit of the Principal District Court, Dindigul, every day.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan had issued the said order on October 7, over delay in implementing another judgment passed by the bench on March 14 for the disbursal of compensation to nearly 20 people whose lands were acquired in 2017 for the four-laning and strengthening of Oddanchatram –Dharapuram – Tiruppur Road (SH-37).

Since the government neither complied with the judgment nor filed an SLP even after a lapse of more than six months from the date of judgment, the judges had directed the above authorities to remit the TASMAC income at the lower court under the relevant case number until further orders. Since the said direction was also not implemented, the party in the appeal suit filed a contempt petition. When the petition was heard on Wednesday, the additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan told the court that the TASMAC authorities have filed a Special Leave Petition against the order, and the case is likely to be heard on November 10.

However, the judges said the authorities ought to have taken steps to implement the order and directed them to appear before the court on Friday, along with account statements of the TASMAC shops in the entire Dindigul district from October 16 (date on which they received the order copy).