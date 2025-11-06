Man killed as ambulance hits two-wheeler in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 49-year-old man taking his daughter to school was killed on Wednesday morning after a speeding ambulance hit their two-wheeler from behind on the Natham-Thuvarankurichi NH in Thuvarankurichi. The deceased’s 16-year-old daughter has been admitted to the MGMGH with severe injuries, the police said.

S Kannan of Nattarpatti was taking his daughter K Thavamani to the government girls’ model school at Thuvarankurichi on his two-wheeler. An ambulance driven at high speed by Dharikiran Kumar (25) of Telangana hit the two from behind near Stalin Nagar bus stop on the NH.

The ambulance was returning to Telangana after dropping off a patient in Madurai. In the collision, Kannan died on the spot while Thavamani was taken to the Thuvarankurichi GH. Thavamani was subsequently referred to the MGMGH for further treatment. The police have arrested Kumar.