Nagapattinam celebrates first International Fisherwomen's Day

NAGAPATTINAM: The sound of waves crashing mixed with the beat of traditional kummi, a folk dance with rhythmic claps and dancing, as over 200 fisherwomen from Nambiyar Nagar gathered at the local harbour on Wednesday morning. With their bright sarees fluttering in the sea breeze and voices rising in song, they marked the first-ever celebration of International Fisherwomen’s Day in Nagapattinam, a day putting the spotlight on the women whose labour sustains the coastal economy.

“Today, we are celebrating ourselves, our work, our strength, and our role in every catch that comes to shore,” said Sinduja, 28, a fisherwoman from Nambiyar Nagar. “We’ve always been part of this sea, but now we stand together to be seen and heard. I feel proud, and I know many of us do,” she said.

“Everyone acknowledges a fisherman’s effort and the risk he puts into fishing in deep-sea waters and staying away from home. But we, women of the fishing community, preserve the catch, cleanse the fish, take care of the selling business, and the house when our men are away,” said another fisherwoman, adding that she is happy finally to be acknowledged.

The celebration, organised by self-help groups, began with a beach clean-up, followed by a rally through the narrow coastal lanes. Later, the women formed kummi and kolattam circles, led by elders and joined by young girls in unison, filling the air with the sound of sticks and laughter. Declared by the World Forum of Fisher Peoples (WFFP), November 5 marks International Fisherwomen’s Day, recognising women’s invisible work in global fisheries.