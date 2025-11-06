North Tamil Nadu records widespread rains, one more dry spell next week

CHENNAI: After nearly 10 days of subdued northeast monsoon activity following Cyclone Montha, widespread showers on Thursday drenched several districts in north Tamil Nadu, with moderate to heavy rainfall reported in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Chennai and Dharmapuri, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

According to data recorded till 5.30 pm, Kalavai in Ranipet district received the day’s highest rainfall of 71.5 mm, followed by Poonamallee (31.5 mm) and Cheyyar (31 mm). Several northern and interior stations including Vellore (4.5 mm), Hosur (10.5 mm), Ranipet (16.5 mm), Arcot, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri, reported moderate showers. Outer Chennai areas such as Parandur, West Tambaram, and Villivakkam also witnessed steady spells through the morning.

As a result, the spell of rain brought relief from the sweltering heat, with maximum temperatures dropping to near-normal levels after remaining 4–6 degrees Celsius above normal for the past week.

In its synoptic summary, the IMD stated a trough from the central Bay of Bengal to south Kerala across Tamil Nadu, coupled with thunderstorm activity, had triggered the rainfall. The forecast for the next three days suggests light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at several places. The rainfall will shift southwards to Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, and Tirunelveli by the weekend before any dry spell kicks in.

For Chennai, the local forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.