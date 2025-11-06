Only 45 per cent property tax collected so far despite intensive CCMC drive

COIMBATORE: Even as the first half of the 2025-26 financial year ended, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is still struggling to meet its property tax collection target. Only about 45% of the total tax demand, including arrears from previous years, has been collected so far despite a determined push by the civic body.

According to official data, the Corporation has set a property tax collection target of Rs 521.6 crore for the current financial year. However, as of now, only around Rs 285 cr, roughly 55% of the current year's demand has been realised. The total tax demand, which includes arrears from previous years, stands at Rs 656.21 cr.

However, the total collection, Rs 305 cr, is only about 45% if a paltry Rs 20 cr out of Rs 134 cr total arrears that has been collected so far is accounted for.

To qualify for performance-linked incentives from the Central and State governments, the Corporation must collect nearly Rs 300 cr more before the end of the fiscal year. In response, CCMC has intensified collection drives across all five zones. Additional manpower, five extra field staff per ward, has been deployed to speed up door-to-door tax collection, while area-specific special drives are also underway.