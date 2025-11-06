Relief for commuters as Tiruchy's Thuvakudi-Palpannai NH re-laying to begin in a week

TIRUCHY: In a relief for commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to commence re-laying of a 15-kilometre stretch connecting Thuvakudi and Palpannai in Tiruchy, which vehicle users allege has not been maintained for “over a decade”, within a week’s time. According to officials, the work taken up at an estimate of Rs 8 crore, involves milling the existing surface, improving road furniture and enhancing safety measures with road markings and installation of reflectors.
S Subramanian, president of the Tiruchy Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Road Meetpu Koottamaippu, alleged that the stretch has not been relaid for more than a decade despite norms requiring such works on NHAI roads every five years. On the impending re-laying works, he said, "The authorities should at least ensure quality so that the road lasts until the next re-laying cycle."
Meanwhile, R Selvamani of Ariyamangalam batted for proper illumination along the stretch as he alleged that several spots remain dark despite the recent installation of lights by NHAI. "The authorities should identify key points and fix lights without delay," he said.
When contacted, P Selvakumar, Project Director (PD), NHAI - Project Implementation Unit, told TNIE that the re-laying work was originally scheduled to begin last week but was delayed due to rain.
"The project involves re-laying the existing road, establishing road markings and fixing reflective studs. The contractor has assured that the work will begin within a few days, and the project is scheduled to be completed by February 26, 2026," he added.
On other projects, Selvakumar said that separate contractors have been assigned for the Thanjavur-Thuvakudi and Thuvakudi-Palpannai road development projects. On the Thanjavur-Thuvakudi project taken up at Rs 32 crore, he said it is in progress. “The contractor should have completed it by now, but due to certain reasons, it was delayed. We have imposed a fine on the contractor," he added.