Relief for commuters as Tiruchy's Thuvakudi-Palpannai NH re-laying to begin in a week

TIRUCHY: In a relief for commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to commence re-laying of a 15-kilometre stretch connecting Thuvakudi and Palpannai in Tiruchy, which vehicle users allege has not been maintained for “over a decade”, within a week’s time. According to officials, the work taken up at an estimate of Rs 8 crore, involves milling the existing surface, improving road furniture and enhancing safety measures with road markings and installation of reflectors.

S Subramanian, president of the Tiruchy Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Road Meetpu Koottamaippu, alleged that the stretch has not been relaid for more than a decade despite norms requiring such works on NHAI roads every five years. On the impending re-laying works, he said, "The authorities should at least ensure quality so that the road lasts until the next re-laying cycle."

Meanwhile, R Selvamani of Ariyamangalam batted for proper illumination along the stretch as he alleged that several spots remain dark despite the recent installation of lights by NHAI. "The authorities should identify key points and fix lights without delay," he said.