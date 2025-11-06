Shortage of MVIs in Madurai driving motorists up the wall

MADURAI: Shortage of motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) in Madurai district is driving riders out of their wits, as they (motorists) are struggling to get the registration certificates (RC) on time.
Almost 50% posts for MVIs (Grade-I and Grade-II) in Madurai district are vacant, and these unfilled vacancies are taking a toll on the existing inspectors by increasing their workload and consequently, delaying regular works related to RC and other important documents.
An official from the Road Transport Office (RTO), on condition of anonymity, said that against a sanctioned strength of 14 MVIs (Grade-I and Grade-II) in Madurai district, only seven are currently in service, while the remaining posts are vacant. Madurai district has three RTOs – Madurai North, Madurai South, and Central. “An MVI plays a crucial role in the transport department, handling vehicle registrations, enforcement duties, accident inspections, vehicle inspection for compliance with safety and emission standards, apart from verifying registration and insurance documents. The official is also responsible for investigating road accidents and preparing reports for court proceedings. Due to staff shortage, there is a significant delay in issuing registration certificates to vehicle owners which has also increased the workload on the existing inspectors,” the official said.
Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation vice-president C Sathiah told TNIE that despite several representations made by the association to the transport department, no action has been taken so far.
“Not just MVI posts but other vacancies in the department too need to be filled. Due to shortage of MVIs, vehicle owners are unable to get registration certificates on the same day. It now takes at least a week to 10 days to obtain a fitness certificate. Until then, we are unable to operate lorries and other vehicles. The chief minister should take immediate steps to fill the vacancies,” Sathiah said.
G Kasiviswanathan, who recently purchased a motorcycle, told TNIE that although the registration formalities were completed by the dealer, he received the original registration certificate only a week later, thanks to shortage of MVIs. “I didn’t use my motorcycle until I got the original RC, as I was afraid of facing legal issues,” he said.
Responding to the issue, an official from the transport department said that filling MVI vacancies is a policy decision of the government. “A case related to the recruitment of MVIs through the TNPSC has been pending before the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court for nearly seven years. As a result, the TNPSC has not called for fresh recruitment,” the official added.