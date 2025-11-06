Shortage of MVIs in Madurai driving motorists up the wall

MADURAI: Shortage of motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) in Madurai district is driving riders out of their wits, as they (motorists) are struggling to get the registration certificates (RC) on time.

Almost 50% posts for MVIs (Grade-I and Grade-II) in Madurai district are vacant, and these unfilled vacancies are taking a toll on the existing inspectors by increasing their workload and consequently, delaying regular works related to RC and other important documents.

An official from the Road Transport Office (RTO), on condition of anonymity, said that against a sanctioned strength of 14 MVIs (Grade-I and Grade-II) in Madurai district, only seven are currently in service, while the remaining posts are vacant. Madurai district has three RTOs – Madurai North, Madurai South, and Central. “An MVI plays a crucial role in the transport department, handling vehicle registrations, enforcement duties, accident inspections, vehicle inspection for compliance with safety and emission standards, apart from verifying registration and insurance documents. The official is also responsible for investigating road accidents and preparing reports for court proceedings. Due to staff shortage, there is a significant delay in issuing registration certificates to vehicle owners which has also increased the workload on the existing inspectors,” the official said.