SIR day 1: Dravidian majors quarrel over enumeration forms

CHENNAI: Even as DMK’s legal wing secretary N R Elango has alleged that there were several confusions on the first day of the SIR process in the state, the AIADMK on Wednesday petitioned Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik alleging that DMK functionaries were intimidating booth level officers (BLOs) to hand over the SIR enumeration forms to them.

AIADMK organisation secretary D Jayakumar and party MP I S Inbadurai submitted a representation.

Talking to reporters after that, Jayakumar alleged that in various parts of the state, ruling party functionaries are threatening the BLOs to hand over the enumeration forms to them, and after the voters filled in the forms, they would receive them instead of the BLOs.

“If this is allowed, the ruling party functionaries will give enumeration forms selectively to the people. Also, there is a possibility of removing the enumeration forms of other parties, which might lead to law and order issues.”

Elango, however, told reporters that the block level officers have not distributed the enumeration forms anywhere.

“When asked, the BLOs said they themselves have not received the forms yet. Out of 30 days, the first day of SIR has gone without even distributing the forms,” he said.

He further said, “In some places in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, BLOs have distributed the forms to the people and asked them to submit the filled in forms the next day. As per the ECI’s announcement, one month is given for the form submission.”