SIR work intensified in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Kallakurichi district election officer and district collector MS Prasanth inspected the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activities being carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across various assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

Following the Election Commission of India’s notification issued on October 27, the district administration conducted review and training sessions for BLOs on Monday. The field-level distribution of voter verification forms began on Tuesday across the four assembly constituencies - Ulundurpet , Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, and Kallakurichi.

During his inspection, the Collector reviewed door-to-door enumeration form distribution work in Neelamangalam, Elavanasur Kottai, Periyasevalai, Sithanangur, and Chengannankollai. BLOs are distributing two copies of the pre-printed voter verification form to each household, one of which must be filled, signed by the voter or a family member, and returned to the BLO. The details collected will be incorporated into the draft electoral roll. Official sources stated that in Kallakurichi district, there are 1,275 polling stations managed by an equal number of BLOs. The house-to-house verification work will continue till December 4.