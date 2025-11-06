Soon, Tamil Nadu to roll out animation, gaming policy

CHENNAI: The state will shortly unveil an industry-driven policy to develop its animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem, with a design that prioritises talent creation and ease of doing business over pure financial incentives, said IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in Chennai, Thiaga Rajan said the policy cleared by the IT department and awaiting finance approval marks a shift in how the state nurtures emerging tech sectors. “Unlike other policies that are mostly incentive-led, this one is centred on building talent,” he said.

The policy is anchored on education and skilling, infrastructure and shared resources, business-environment reforms, and targeted incentives. It proposes embedding gaming, 2D/3D animation and XR modules at school and university level, establishing centres of excellence, creating shared-licence facilities for start-ups and studios, and setting up a facilitation cell to streamline approvals.

Thiaga Rajan said the approach reflects the nature of the AVGC-XR industry – “highly creative, high-margin, but not high-employment” – and the need to close the gap between creative skills and technical capability.