Tasmac pilots new barcode-based billing to curb malpractice

CHENNAI: In a move to improve transparency and curb malpractices in liquor sales, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has piloted a new digital billing system integrating UPI payments and barcode-based price tags, similar to those in shopping malls and supermarkets.

Under the new system, when a liquor bottle is scanned, its MRP automatically appears on the Point of Sale (POS) machine. The existing practice — the sales staff manually entering the price — is rife with customer complaints of overcharging.

Sources said the new billing mechanism has been introduced on a pilot basis in two selected outlets in Chennai. Based on feedback and performance of the system, Tasmac plans to expand the initiative to all 4,800 outlets across the state in phases.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “Although the POS system was already in use, staff had to enter the price manually. Now, the new machines automatically capture the MRP through barcode scanning. For this facility, we have tied up with four private banks and purchased new POS devices. We believe this will drastically reduce malpractices and bring more accountability.”