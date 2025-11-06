Thoothukudi corporation uses ‘oil balls’ to curb mosquito menace

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi corporation has started throwing ‘oil balls’ to control the mosquito menace. Following intense rains, the mosquito menace has spiked within the corporation’s area, with the public urging the corporation officials to step up controlling measures.

Thoothukudi mayor Jegan Periyasamy said the civic body had deployed over 275 Dengue Breeding Control (DBC) workers to curb the mosquito menace in all the 60 wards in four zones of the corporation. Commissioner S Priyanka said the corporation has stepped up fogging activities such as vehicle-mounted fogging at major waterlogging areas. Besides, pulse fogging and hand fogging machines are used at residential streets and houses.

As water stagnation on the vacant lands is a major concern for breeding mosquitoes, the corporation has intensified Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) sprayers to control them and is throwing oil balls to control the mosquito at the larval stage.