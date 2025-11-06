TN forms panels to revamp syllabus in line with SEP 2025

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Wednesday issued government orders for the formation of two committees – a high-level expert committee headed by the School Education Minister, and a curriculum design committee – to revamp the state’s school curriculum for the academic year 2027-28.

The curriculum design committee will be chaired by State Planning Commission member Sultan Ahmed Ismail, who is the former Head of the Department of Zoology, The New College.

The high-level expert committee includes names of Isro chief V Narayanan and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, among others.

According to the government order, the curriculum design committee will draft recommendations for a new curriculum framework and syllabus for school education based on the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy (SEP) 2025, and submit them to the high-level expert committee for approval.

The curriculum design committee will conduct a detailed study of the existing curriculum, syllabus, teaching methods, and assessment practices, with a focus on bridging the gap between learning objectives and outcomes. It will also hold consultations with teachers, students, and parents as part of this process, the order said.