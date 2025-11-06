TNCC seeks a halt to voter list revision, cites lack of time and clarity

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai has urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to suspend the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, citing insufficient time and the absence of a final booth list.

In a representation submitted to the CEO, Selvaperunthagai said the 30-day period allotted for enumeration, verification and submission of forms was “humanly impossible” for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to complete, as it involves multiple rounds of verification.

He also sought clarity on whether BLOs are expected to work on public holidays. He further noted that district election officers had earlier advised party functionaries to submit BLA lists after the revision of booths, but are now requesting lists based on the existing booths.

“Without a clear and final booth list, the entire process will lead to confusion and injustice to genuine voters,” he cautioned, and added the upcoming rainy days would create hurdles for the enumeration process. The party urged the EC to carry out the SIR after the Assembly polls based on the 2003 SIR guidelines, and not on the 2025 guidelines.