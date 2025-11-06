‘Vijay will be CM’, TVK snubs EPS’s tie-up call

CHENNAI: In its first special general council meeting after the Karur stampede, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday made it clear that the party will fight the 2026 Assembly election with president Vijay as its chief ministerial candidate and declared that it will be a direct contest between the TVK and the DMK.

The announcement, for now, closes the door on a possible alliance with the AIADMK and BJP, and comes as a rebuff to the open overtures made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. A resolution passed at the meeting held in Mahabalipuram vested leader Vijay with full authority to take decision on poll alliances.

A total of 12 resolutions on issues, including the recurring arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy, protection of natural resources, women’s safety, particularly justice for the Coimbatore gangrape survivor, and against SIR of electoral rolls were adopted at the meeting. The general council also passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to provide security ‘without any bias’ to public meetings of the party to ensure the safety of Vijay and the general public.

Speaking at the meeting about the Karur tragedy, Vijay said, “We have been through indescribable pain and anguish. During such a period, it was our duty to remain by the side of our people. That is why I stayed silent all this while.” He added that even as the party maintained restraint, “political traps and baseless allegations” were being spread against him and his party.