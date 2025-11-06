Villupuram MP urges withdrawal of Draft Bill released by MoSPI

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram MP D Ravikumar on Tuesday raised strong objections to the Draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on September 25.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for MoSPI, Ravikumar urged the state to withdraw the proposed legislation, calling it a threat to ISI’s academic independence and democratic governance.

Founded in 1931 by Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, ISI was granted the status of an “Institution of National Importance” under the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959.

Ravikumar stated that the existing Act ensures democratic functioning through the ISI Society, registered under the Societies Registration Act. He noted that the draft Bill seeks to repeal the 1959 Act without transparent consultation or justification.

"It proposes converting ISI into a government-dominated statutory body corporate, curtailing representation from within the Institute. The Bill also allows the Board of Governors to override academic bodies, relocate ISI’s historic Kolkata headquarters, and grants the government greater control over the appointment and removal of the Director," Ravikumar said.

He further stated that the Bill’s focus on revenue generation through higher student fees and research commercialisation undermines ISI’s mission of research for public good.

Ravikumar appealed to the Ministry to initiate broad-based consultations and consider reforms through amendments to the existing 1959 Act rather than replacing it entirely.