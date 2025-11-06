Woman, male friend held for installing spy camera in women's hostel in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A woman and her male friend from Bengaluru were arrested on a charge of installing a hidden camera in a bathroom of women's hostel in Nagamangalam in Hosur, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as S Neelu Kumari Gupta (22) of Odisha, was allegedly acting on the instructions of her friend.

During interrogation, Gupta allegedly told that she was in a relationship with the man who coerced her into planting the camera by threatening to expose her personal photos. She admitted to recording a video but said it was never shared with him. Police have launched a search for the man but did not reveal his identity.

Police sources said the incident came to light after Gupta placed the camera in her own bathroom at the hostel near Uddanapalli on Sunday morning before removing it and fixing it in the bathroom of another room occupied by a 21-year-old employee from Maharashtra. When the latter returned after taking bath, Gupta entered the bathroom again, raising suspicion among other inmates.