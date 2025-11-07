AIADMK succession politics deepens as Sengottaiyan speaks out

ERODE: Expelled AIADMK leader and Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan on Friday revealed that it was the BJP that had approached him, seeking the unification of the two factions of the AIADMK. He clarified that the BJP had not used him to divide the party.

Sengottaiyan said the AIADMK was currently caught in the grip of succession politics and that senior party functionaries had been forced to bow down to the general secretary’s son and relatives.

The expelled leader asserted that if the AIADMK were to unite, it would not need to seek alliances with other parties; instead, those parties would naturally come forward to ally with the AIADMK. He made this remark while referring to the refusal of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to join the AIADMK-led alliance.

Addressing the media in Gobichettipalayam on Friday, Sengottaiyan said, “It was the BJP that invited me and spoke about uniting the party. I told them the same thing. I also emphasised then that we have no other option but the BJP. At the same time, I mentioned to BJP functionaries that there is no alternative to the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. I also told them that the BJP should help us return to power in the state, and in return, we will help fulfil the BJP’s goals in 2029.”

He reiterated that the BJP was not engaging in divisive politics by using him.