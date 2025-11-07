Bike rider dies after ramming into lorry in Ranipet

RANIPET: A 51-year-old man was killed after the two-wheeler he was riding on rammed into a lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway flyover in Ranipet on Thursday, after the lorry applied sudden brakes. The deceased was identified as Jaishankar S of poondi village near Walajapet.

According to Ranipet police, the incident occurred when Jaishankar was riding his two-wheeler behind the lorry. As the lorry driver applied sudden brakes, which the police said was unnecessary, the bike collided against the back side of the vehicle. In the impact, Jaishankar sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Upon information, Ranipet police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Walajapet Government Hospital for postmortem examinaton. A case has been registered against the lorry driver and further investigation is under way.

Sources said that accidents have been recurring on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH flyover, spanning roughly 5 km across Walajapet, Arcot and Ranipet areas, in recent days.