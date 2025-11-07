Brain-dead woman labourer’s organs donated

TIRUNELVELI: The family of a 41-year-old female daily-wage labourer, who was recently declared brain-dead, donated her liver, kidneys and corneas at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Thursday.

The woman -- K Parvathi of Ramalingapuram in Tenkasi district -- sustained a severe head injury after being hit by a two-wheeler while getting down an autorickshaw near her house on Saturday (November 2). She was taken to a private hospital in Kadaiyam, where she underwent brain surgery. TvMCH Dean Dr C Revathy Balan said that the woman was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital on Tuesday, as her condition did not improve.

The next day, TvMCH doctors declared her brain-dead after necessary medical examinations. Following this, the family members of the woman consented to donate her organs. Her organs were harvested on Thursday afternoon and handed over to recipients through the authorised transplant network.

Later, her body was handed over to the relatives with due honours, Revathy added.