Broken toilets, piling garbage, defunct water pipes disrupt Salem's Central Bus Stand

SALEM: The Bharat Ratna Dr MGR Central Bus Stand in Salem, a crucial transit hub for thousands of commuters, is grappling with neglect despite minor renovations last year. Handling nearly 75,000 passengers on weekdays and over one lakh on weekends, the facility suffers from poor sanitation, unreliable water supply, broken toilets, and chaotic operations, making it uncomfortable and unsafe for travellers.
About a dozen pipes for drinking water often run dry or function erratically, forcing passengers to buy bottled water. Toilets remain largely unusable - six out of ten are closed due to broken doors, missing taps, and filth. Toilets for differently-abled passengers are also non-functional.
Passengers also complain that attendants charge more than the fixed fee of Rs 2, sometimes demanding Rs 5 or Rs 10. M Praveena who often travels from Tiruchy to Salem said, "No proper maintenance of toilets, occasionally they are clean but otherwise it is unbearable to use them. I fear developing health infections. The worst part is the stinking smell near toilets; it spreads even if you move a little farther."
A tea stall owner inside the terminal, said, "The poor conditions affect not just passengers but shopkeepers too. They should also take responsibility instead of littering garbage everywhere. If the bus stand was cleaner and better maintained, business would improve." There is also a leak in the ceiling causing water to drip steadily. Meanwhile, garbage piles up in several spots, and trash bins are often overflowing.
The constant honking of trying to make way in the chaotic setup adds to the stress. Drivers jostle for space while passengers weave through narrow gaps, trying to catch their rides amid the disorder.
A senior Salem City Municipal Corporation official said complaints are periodically checked, and cleaning happens regularly. "We have received similar complaints regarding the higher amount collected in toilets and are taking action," the official added. Still, for daily commuters, these assurances bring little relief. Broken toilets, overflowing garbage, unreliable water, and foul odour persist.
A year after minor repairs, Salem's Central Bus Stand remains a stark example of civic neglect, proving that fresh paint cannot hide deeper failures.