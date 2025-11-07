Broken toilets, piling garbage, defunct water pipes disrupt Salem's Central Bus Stand

SALEM: The Bharat Ratna Dr MGR Central Bus Stand in Salem, a crucial transit hub for thousands of commuters, is grappling with neglect despite minor renovations last year. Handling nearly 75,000 passengers on weekdays and over one lakh on weekends, the facility suffers from poor sanitation, unreliable water supply, broken toilets, and chaotic operations, making it uncomfortable and unsafe for travellers.

About a dozen pipes for drinking water often run dry or function erratically, forcing passengers to buy bottled water. Toilets remain largely unusable - six out of ten are closed due to broken doors, missing taps, and filth. Toilets for differently-abled passengers are also non-functional.

Passengers also complain that attendants charge more than the fixed fee of Rs 2, sometimes demanding Rs 5 or Rs 10. M Praveena who often travels from Tiruchy to Salem said, "No proper maintenance of toilets, occasionally they are clean but otherwise it is unbearable to use them. I fear developing health infections. The worst part is the stinking smell near toilets; it spreads even if you move a little farther."