Cops told to file status report on ex-min’s plaint

CHENNAI: Expressing displeasure over the police’s statement that the department was not trace certain persons who had issued threats to former AIADMK minister CVe Shanmugam through mobile phones, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Roshanai police in Villupuram to file a status report on the nature of investigation conducted on the complaints and the outcome.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira questioned the police why the men who had used the phones for issuing the threat could not be traced based on the complaint lodged in 2022. Directing the police to file the status report, the judge adjourned the hearing by two weeks. Advocate M Mohamed Riyaz, appearing for Shanmugam, submitted that the police have not conducted a proper probe into all complaints filed on issuance of threat to him.

Additional public prosecutor KMD Muhilan, representing police, submitted in some cases, the persons had given a particular address for obtaining the sim cards but they weren’t there when the police held investigations.