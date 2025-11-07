Defunct escalator at Kovai railway station adds to passenger woes

COIMBATORE: The escalator for elderly and pregnant women passengers on platform numbers 1 and 2 at the Coimbatore railway station has been defunct, causing hardship to many.

Though railway officials claim that the passengers can use the lift facility, several passengers can't use it at a time, and some are unaware of the facility.

Passengers also complained that an escalator at the exit point of platform number 1 is often under repair.

Repair has been going on since last week, and it could take a few more days for it to be over. A regular passenger from Mettupalayam said, "After getting down from the Mettupalayam-Podanur MEMU passenger train in Coimbatore railway station, I usually come out of platform no 1 to use the exit escalator. Along with me, several patients heading to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) also use the same. However, the escalator cannot be used."