DMK, allies to stage state-wide stir against SIR on November 11

CHENNAI: DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance announced agitations in all the districts across the state condemning the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on November 11.

A joint statement of the alliance leaders on Thursday said, “Although majority of the political parties have expressed their opposition to the SIR, the Election Commission of India has announced it in an authoritative manner.”

The statement alleged that SIR is aimed at removing the votes of minorities and anti-BJP people.