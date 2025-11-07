DMK, allies to stage state-wide stir against SIR on November 11

CHENNAI: DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance announced agitations in all the districts across the state condemning the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on November 11.
A joint statement of the alliance leaders on Thursday said, “Although majority of the political parties have expressed their opposition to the SIR, the Election Commission of India has announced it in an authoritative manner.”
The statement alleged that SIR is aimed at removing the votes of minorities and anti-BJP people.
“Without rectifying the confusions in the Bihar electoral roll, ECI implementing SIR in 12 states/UT including Tamil Nadu is anti-democratic and is an act of snatching away people’s voting rights. The hastiness of ECI has created more doubts,” it said.
The statement also added the period of enumeration phase falls in the monsoon in Tamil Nadu and the officials would be busy with rain-related works.
Listing the charges that at many places the BLOs have not started distribution of enumeration forms yet, and that the BLOs have not established proper communication with the BLAs, the electoral rolls of 2002/2005 available on the ECI website are incomplete and causing confusions, the leaders said, “Hence, the ECI should immediately abandon the SIR.”