Draft sop on political meets suggests Rs 20 lakh deposit

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday proposed a set of new guidelines and stringent rules, including security deposit of up to Rs 20 lakh, for conducting public meetings, political rallies, and roadshows to ensure the safety of people in the aftermath of the stampede at the TVK event in Karur in which 41 people died.

DMK’s allies, including Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, however, opposed most of the new conditions, including collection of refundable security deposit from parties for public meetings.

As per the proposed guidelines, parties must make refundable security deposit of Rs 1 lakh for gathering of 5,000-10,000 people, Rs 3 lakh for 10,000-20,000, Rs 8 lakh for 20,000-50,000, and Rs 20 lakh for crowd exceeding 50,000 for holding public meetings/rallies. There has to be specific number of restrooms for men and women at such events, besides drinking water facility.

The guidelines also proposed that organisers must clearly specify the route of the roadshow, exact location where speeches will be delivered, time of arrival of special guests, expected size of the gathering at the speech venues and along the route.

The proposals also said a barricade must be erected by the organiser at least 500 feet from the spot where the chief guest will address the gathering. The roadshow must not obstruct emergency services and movement of general public and traffic.

Installation of adequate number of CCTV cameras to cover all areas of the event venue to enable real-time monitoring by police and district administration, and reviewing the suitability and safety of the designated event venues at least once every year were among the other proposals.