DVAC: Preliminary probe launched on transformer-procurement complaints

Arappor Iyakkam had filed the petitions last year seeking registration of FIR by DVAC alleging that irregularities to the tune of Rs 397 crore have been committed for purchasing 45,800 transformers at a cost of Rs 1,182. 88 crore during 2021-23 when V Senthil Balaji was the minister for electricity department.

The organisation alleged a cartel of contractors was acting with vested interests in securing the tender at higher prices compared to similar procurement in other states.

Advocate general PS Raman informed that a similar petition filed in the Madurai bench was transferred to the principal bench in Chennai and it was placed before a dedicated division bench headed by Justice R Suresh Kumar. He requested the judge to post the petitions of Arappor Iyakkam also to the dedicated bench.