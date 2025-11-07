Electrocution deaths due to illegal fence: Farm owner’s kin held for hiding bodies

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two sons-in-law of the owner of a farmland in Veppilaipatti near Sattur were arrested on Thursday for allegedly dumping into a well the bodies of two men, who were electrocuted to death by an illegal fence installed on the land parcel last week.

According to the Appayanaickenpatti police, around 6 am on October 31, the suspects, S Manikandan (42) and S Sudhakar (40) — sons-in-law of the landowner, Dheivanai — found that the two victims had been electrocuted to death after coming into contact with the fence, which was installed by Manikandan to prevent wild boar intrusion. Investigation revealed that the suspects, in order to evade police action, allegedly dismantled the fence and dumped the bodies of the victims — A Sureshkumar (45) of Vembakottai and V Ravikumar (47) of Thombakula — into a nearby well.