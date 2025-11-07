Ensure Nellai Assembly win or face music, CM tells DMK functionaries

Under the initiative, the DMK president is holding one-on-one discussions with party functionaries from each of the 234 assembly constituencies to take stock of the ground situation.

While interacting with the functionaries from the Tirunelveli constituency, Stalin strictly told them they have to strive hard for victory in the upcoming election. He reportedly told them that if they fail to register a win in Tirunelveli constituency, all the posts of party functionaries including that of the district secretary will be taken away without any excuse.

It may be noted that BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran is the MLA of Tirunelveli. Also, recently, Alangulam AIADMK MLA PH Manoj Pandian from that region joined the DMK and resigned from his MLA post. His joining is also seen as an advantage for the ruling DMK in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

Stalin also advised the functionaries to remain vigilant on the ground as the ECI’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being carried out across the booths.