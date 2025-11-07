Farmers demand separate drying area for crops

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the district administration to allocate areas in each panchayat to dry their produce. Currently, due to the lack of sufficient space in villages, farmers have been using roads to dry maize, and this poses a risk to moti
In Dharmapuri, over 1.95 lakh farmers are involved in cultivation. Among them, oil seeds, like seeds like groundnut, gingelly, and coconut, are cultivated in an area of about 4,800 hectares, as per data from the district administration. In most cases, small-scale farmers who cultivate these seeds dry their crops on the roadside due to a lack of space in their respective villages.
Speaking to TNIE, R Sibiarasu from Sennampatti near Harur, said, "Maize, groundnuts, and coconut can only be processed after they are dried. We avoid using farmlands and vacant lands close to forest boundaries in fear of wild peacocks. Instead, we use the roads as the heat generated boosts the drying process. If we are provided an area with concrete ground for drying our produce, we can avoid using the roads."
Another farmer from Sadaiyamapatti, P Sivamurugan, said, "We have threshing floors in villages which we could use for drying. However, in most cases, the threshing floors are damaged and filled with weeds. The threshing floor is insufficient for even one farmer. Therefore, roads seem easier to accommodate our needs. At night, we cover our produce under tarpaulin sheets and place rocks to protect our crops against the elements."
M Selvaraj from Nallampatti said, "Drying on the roadside poses a risk. A two-wheeler passing through is at risk of accidents, but we have no option. Most farmers cultivate an area of less than an acre or two. Therefore, they have limited space to dry crops. If we had a separate space for this, we could safely use the land."
Agriculture department officials said that this request is difficult to accommodate, but they will ensure alternatives.