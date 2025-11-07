Farmers demand separate drying area for crops

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the district administration to allocate areas in each panchayat to dry their produce. Currently, due to the lack of sufficient space in villages, farmers have been using roads to dry maize, and this poses a risk to moti

In Dharmapuri, over 1.95 lakh farmers are involved in cultivation. Among them, oil seeds, like seeds like groundnut, gingelly, and coconut, are cultivated in an area of about 4,800 hectares, as per data from the district administration. In most cases, small-scale farmers who cultivate these seeds dry their crops on the roadside due to a lack of space in their respective villages.

Speaking to TNIE, R Sibiarasu from Sennampatti near Harur, said, "Maize, groundnuts, and coconut can only be processed after they are dried. We avoid using farmlands and vacant lands close to forest boundaries in fear of wild peacocks. Instead, we use the roads as the heat generated boosts the drying process. If we are provided an area with concrete ground for drying our produce, we can avoid using the roads."