Headmaster arrives drunk to work in TN, held

SALEM: A government school headmaster was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly arriving drunk during duty hours. The accused is Thangarasu, headmaster of the Natchimuthu Government Primary School located in the Adaiyur Panchayat under the Edappadi union.

Several teachers and parents who had come to meet him on Wednesday morning found him in a drunken state on the school premises.

A few parents approached Thangarasu and questioned him on how he could come to school intoxicated during working hours. He allegedly reacted in an aggressive manner and used rude and offensive language toward them.

Parents lodged a formal complaint at the Poolampatti police station, requesting immediate action be taken against Thangarasu.

The police thereafter arrested Thangarasu, produced him before the court, and he was subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The incident has caused widespread concern among parents and residents in the Edappadi area.