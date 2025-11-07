History-sheeter released on bail arrested again, supporters clash with police

CUDDALORE: The Tirunelveli police on Thursday arrested history-sheeter Kannabiran Pandian, who was recently released on bail from Cuddalore Central Prison, in connection with another criminal case. During the arrest, his supporters clashed with the police, forcing the officers to take refuge in a nearby police station.
According to police, Kannabiran Pandian of Tirunelveli is the founder of the Devendrakula Vellalar Ezhuchi Iyakkam. Several criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and attempt to murder, are pending against him.
Police said the Tiruchy Jeeyaparam station had registered a case last month accusing Kannabiran of threatening people and robbing them at knifepoint. He was arrested and lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison, and later shifted to Cuddalore Prison following reports of threats to his life.
“In the Tiruchy case, he was granted bail and released on Thursday. His supporters had gathered outside the Cuddalore prison to receive him,” said a police source.
Meanwhile, a team from Thachanallur police station in Tirunelveli, where a case had been registered against him for hurling a country-made bomb, arrived at the prison to arrest him. As Kannabiran exited the prison, police attempted to arrest him, leading to a heated exchange with his supporters, who resisted the move, sources said.
Despite opposition, police detained Kannabiran and began transporting him to Tirunelveli. A convoy of his supporters followed the police vehicle, prompting officers to stop at Vriddhachalam station for safety. Additional forces from Cuddalore were deployed, and police later took Kannabiran to Tirunelveli under security escort, sources added.