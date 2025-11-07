History-sheeter released on bail arrested again, supporters clash with police

CUDDALORE: The Tirunelveli police on Thursday arrested history-sheeter Kannabiran Pandian, who was recently released on bail from Cuddalore Central Prison, in connection with another criminal case. During the arrest, his supporters clashed with the police, forcing the officers to take refuge in a nearby police station.

According to police, Kannabiran Pandian of Tirunelveli is the founder of the Devendrakula Vellalar Ezhuchi Iyakkam. Several criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and attempt to murder, are pending against him.

Police said the Tiruchy Jeeyaparam station had registered a case last month accusing Kannabiran of threatening people and robbing them at knifepoint. He was arrested and lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison, and later shifted to Cuddalore Prison following reports of threats to his life.