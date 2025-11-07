IIT-M develops patented, affordable & painless glucose monitoring device

Addressing these limitations, the IIT-M team from the electronic materials and thin films lab, led by Professor Parasuraman Swaminathan of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, has reimagined the CGM device with a modular, low-cost design.

The system combines reusable electronics and a low-power display unit with a disposable microneedle sensor patch. It displays glucose readings directly on the patch, without the need for an external gadget, using a patented electro-thermochromic display that consumes power only when updating readings.

The project has already resulted in a start-up venture at the IIT-M Research Park to refine the device, conduct clinical trials, and bring it to market. The researchers are also exploring technology transfer and licensing opportunities with medical device firms.

Functional prototypes have been successfully tested and protected through two Indian patents and one international PCT application.