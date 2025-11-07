IIT-M develops patented, affordable & painless glucose monitoring device

CHENNAI: In a step towards improving diabetes care, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed and patented a cost-effective, user-friendly and minimally invasive glucose monitoring device.
According to a 2023 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, over 10.1 crore people in India live with diabetes. Most patients currently rely on the Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) method, which involves multiple finger pricks daily. While Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems offer an improvement by providing real-time readings, they are expensive and often require separate display units.
Addressing these limitations, the IIT-M team from the electronic materials and thin films lab, led by Professor Parasuraman Swaminathan of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, has reimagined the CGM device with a modular, low-cost design.
The system combines reusable electronics and a low-power display unit with a disposable microneedle sensor patch. It displays glucose readings directly on the patch, without the need for an external gadget, using a patented electro-thermochromic display that consumes power only when updating readings.
The project has already resulted in a start-up venture at the IIT-M Research Park to refine the device, conduct clinical trials, and bring it to market. The researchers are also exploring technology transfer and licensing opportunities with medical device firms.
Functional prototypes have been successfully tested and protected through two Indian patents and one international PCT application.