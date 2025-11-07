Karaikal cracks down on stray cattle: 60 animals impounded in two days

KARAIKAL: Intensifying the crackdown on stray cattle menace following complaints, the Karaikal municipality since Wednesday captured over 60 such animals straying across the town and are sheltering them in private pounds until the owners cough up the fine of Rs 2,000 and take back their bovines. The action comes in the wake of vehicle users complaining of stray cattle disrupting traffic on major roads in the town and causing frequent accidents, some even resulting in deaths.

Acting on the instructions of the district collector, the special drive to control the stray cattle menace commenced in the town under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner Subash on Wednesday.

On the drive, a municipality official said, "Last month, a two-wheeler rider met with an accident when he accidentally rammed a stray cow on the road. Both the man and the cow died.”