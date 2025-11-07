LKG girl dies after being run over by school van in Vellore

VELLORE: A five-year-old girl from Varatharedipalli in Gudiyattam died after her school van accidentally ran over her on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as J Kirthisha, an LKG student of a private school. The Paradarami police have arrested the van driver, S Tamilselvan, in connection with the incident.

As per police sources, the accident took place around 4 pm after the school van dropped the child at her village. To give way to another vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the right side, the van driver swerved the vehicle towards the left, unaware that the girl was walking on the left side of the narrow lane. The front left wheel ran over the child, who sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot, sources said.

Police said that there was no attendant or cleaner in the vehicle. Acting on the parent’s complaint, the police arrested the van’s driver and registered a case under BNS sections 281 and 106(i).