Pit dug up for roadwork kills Erode biker

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old man from Tiruppur died after his bike plunged into an eight-foot-deep pit dug up for the construction of a culvert as part of a road renovation work at Nettachellapalayam in Erode on Wednesday night. Lack of adequate lighting, barricades, and reflective warning signs to alert motorists at the site may have led to the accident, sources said.

The deceased was identified as V Yoganathan (26) of Odaikadu in Tiruppur district. He was employed as a driver and is survived by his wife and son.

According to police, Yoganathan had visited the Perundurai IRT Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening, where his sister was undergoing treatment.