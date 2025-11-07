SC to hear DMK’s plea against EC’s decision to conduct SIR in Tamil Nadu on November 11
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on 11 November the plea filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.
A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Vivek Singh, representing the DMK, to accord an urgent hearing to the petition.
“List it on Tuesday,” the Chief Justice said.
On 3 November, R.S. Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, approached the top court against the SIR, describing the exercise as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights.”
The petition, settled by senior advocate and MP N.R. Elango, was filed by lawyer Vivek Singh and seeks to quash the Election Commission’s notification of 27 October for undertaking the SIR in the state.
The plea contends that the SIR violates Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, covering the right to equality, freedom of speech, and right to life, along with other provisions of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
“It is prayed that a writ of certiorari be issued calling for records pertaining to the order dated 27 October 2025 of the respondent directing that a Special Intensive Revision be conducted in the State of Tamil Nadu,” the plea stated.