SC to hear DMK’s plea against EC’s decision to conduct SIR in Tamil Nadu on November 11

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on 11 November the plea filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Vivek Singh, representing the DMK, to accord an urgent hearing to the petition.

“List it on Tuesday,” the Chief Justice said.

On 3 November, R.S. Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, approached the top court against the SIR, describing the exercise as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights.”