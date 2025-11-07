SFI stage sit-in at Annamalai University for fee relaxation

The sit-in was organised near the university’s administrative office and saw participation from SFI district functionaries. Students sat on the ground holding placards highlighting their demands. “The university must permit every student to write the exams, regardless of pending dues,” said SFI Chidambaram town secretary Sabari, who led the protest.

Other demands included the immediate appointment of a vice-chancellor, filling of vacant teaching posts, prompt disbursal of educational scholarships, among others.

After learning of the protest, university officials invited SFI representatives for talks. However, the discussions failed to reach an agreement and the students continued the sit-in after dusk, preparing food on the spot and stating that the protest would continue until their demands were met.