TNPDCL floats tenders for Rs 7.5-crore substation, upgrade works in Tiruchy's rural pockets

TIRUCHY: To cater to the increasing power demand in the district’s rural and agricultural belts, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has floated tenders for projects worth a total of about Rs 7.5 crore in Musiri and Thuraiyur areas. The projects include new 33/11 kV substations at O Krishnapuram and Valasiramani, and upgrading the Melakothampatty substation.

According to officials, the upcoming substation at O Krishnapuram in Thuraiyur block will be built at an estimate of Rs 2.32 crore and will include a 1x8 MVA transformer, aimed at stabilising voltage and improving power reliability in surrounding villages. At Valasiramani in Musiri block a larger substation project is planned at a cost of Rs 3.87 crore, featuring two 8 MVA transformer units to cater to the power requirements in nearby areas.