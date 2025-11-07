TNPDCL floats tenders for Rs 7.5-crore substation, upgrade works in Tiruchy's rural pockets

TIRUCHY: To cater to the increasing power demand in the district’s rural and agricultural belts, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has floated tenders for projects worth a total of about Rs 7.5 crore in Musiri and Thuraiyur areas. The projects include new 33/11 kV substations at O Krishnapuram and Valasiramani, and upgrading the Melakothampatty substation.
According to officials, the upcoming substation at O Krishnapuram in Thuraiyur block will be built at an estimate of Rs 2.32 crore and will include a 1x8 MVA transformer, aimed at stabilising voltage and improving power reliability in surrounding villages. At Valasiramani in Musiri block a larger substation project is planned at a cost of Rs 3.87 crore, featuring two 8 MVA transformer units to cater to the power requirements in nearby areas.
Further, the existing Melakothampatty substation in Thuraiyur block will undergo capacity enhancement. Currently operating with 2x5 MVA transformers, the facility will be upgraded to a 2x8 MVA substation at an estimate of Rs 1.67 crore. Once completed, the upgrade will not only strengthen power distribution but also reduce transmission losses and voltage fluctuations, particularly in interior agricultural zones of Thuraiyur, officials said.
A senior TNPDCL official said the expansion is primarily aimed at supporting farmers in the interior parts of Thuraiyur and Musiri, where agricultural power connections have surged. "We have also proposed the installation of additional transformers to meet the rising load and ensure uninterrupted supply to farmlands," the official added. With the tenders for the substation projects floated a few days ago, officials expressed hope of work commencing within a month once suitable bidders are identified.