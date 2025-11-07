TNPDCL signs 11 power deals to procure 1,580MW; Vedanta bags largest share

CHENNAI: To meet the rising electricity demand, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has entered into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with 11 power companies to procure a total of 1,580MW of electricity.
Among these, Vedanta Limited has secured the highest share of 500MW through its two thermal power units — Meenakshi Energy Limited (MEL) in Andhra Pradesh and Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant (VLCTPP). MEL will supply 300MW, while VLCTPP will contribute 200MW. The tariff has been fixed at Rs 5.38 per unit, and the five-year agreement will come into effect from February 1, 2026, lasting till January 31, 2031.
Speaking to TNIE, J Radhakrishnan, chairman and managing director of the TN Electricity Board, confirmed the signing of the pacts. “Apart from Vedanta, the discom will procure 150MW from Orissa Alloy Steel, Thoothukudi, 160MW from OPG Power Generation and 50MW from Suryadev Alloys, both in Gummidipoondi. Power Trading Corporation and Jindal Power Limited have also won bids,” he said.
Rajinder Singh Ahuja, CEO (Power), Vedanta Limited, said in a release, “Reliable base load power is crucial for India’s energy security, and thermal energy continues to play a key role in ensuring stability. This win highlights Vedanta’s leadership in efficient and dependable power generation.”