TNPDCL signs 11 power deals to procure 1,580MW; Vedanta bags largest share

CHENNAI: To meet the rising electricity demand, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has entered into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with 11 power companies to procure a total of 1,580MW of electricity.

Among these, Vedanta Limited has secured the highest share of 500MW through its two thermal power units — Meenakshi Energy Limited (MEL) in Andhra Pradesh and Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant (VLCTPP). MEL will supply 300MW, while VLCTPP will contribute 200MW. The tariff has been fixed at Rs 5.38 per unit, and the five-year agreement will come into effect from February 1, 2026, lasting till January 31, 2031.