TVK cadre upset over filling of district posts sans appointing state leaders

CHENNAI: A section of senior cadre and functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has expressed discontent over the recent appointment of district-level office-bearers for the party’s volunteers, students, youth, and women’s wings, alleging the selections were made without appointing the respective state-level heads.

According to them, the appointments were made hastily in response to criticism that TVK lacked strong district-level leaders beyond its district secretaries, and that functionaries for the various wings were absent. “Earlier, no one came forward to take responsibility for party affairs except to install banners during Vijay’s roadshows. To counter this perception, appointments were made quickly, but without proper system,” said a senior functionary.

The cadre pointed out that in major parties such as the DMK and AIADMK, state-level heads are appointed first to oversee the functioning of each wing and to ensure that eligible candidates are selected for district-level positions. “By bypassing that structure, the leadership has created confusion. Many appointees reportedly lack the experience or profile needed for their respective roles,” a functionary said, citing examples of college drop-outs being appointed to the students’ wing and individuals above 45 years being named in the youth wing.