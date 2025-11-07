TVK cadre upset over filling of district posts sans appointing state leaders

CHENNAI: A section of senior cadre and functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has expressed discontent over the recent appointment of district-level office-bearers for the party’s volunteers, students, youth, and women’s wings, alleging the selections were made without appointing the respective state-level heads.
According to them, the appointments were made hastily in response to criticism that TVK lacked strong district-level leaders beyond its district secretaries, and that functionaries for the various wings were absent. “Earlier, no one came forward to take responsibility for party affairs except to install banners during Vijay’s roadshows. To counter this perception, appointments were made quickly, but without proper system,” said a senior functionary.
The cadre pointed out that in major parties such as the DMK and AIADMK, state-level heads are appointed first to oversee the functioning of each wing and to ensure that eligible candidates are selected for district-level positions. “By bypassing that structure, the leadership has created confusion. Many appointees reportedly lack the experience or profile needed for their respective roles,” a functionary said, citing examples of college drop-outs being appointed to the students’ wing and individuals above 45 years being named in the youth wing.
Several disgruntled members alleged the appointments were influenced by party general secretary N Anand, who they claimed preferred to place his loyalists rather than supporters of Vijay in key positions. “Despite several experienced members from the actor’s fan clubs being available for state-level roles, they were ignored. This shows a growing centralisation of power,” another functionary said.
Cadre further warned that such “top-down impositions” could alienate ground-level workers and dampen morale at a time when the party is expanding its base ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.
Actor Vijay, who leads the TVK, announced on November 3 the appointment of organisers and joint organisers for the four wings, volunteers, students, youth, and women, across 65 of the party’s 120 district units.
Repeated attempts by TNIE to reach TVK general secretary N Anand for comments on the issue were unsuccessful.