Two brothers held in Kovai gang rape involved in similar crime last year

COIMBATORE: The two siblings arrested in the Coimbatore college student gang-rape case are believed to have a history of similar crimes.
A senior police officer said that the duo – T Satheesh, alias Karuppasamy (30), and T Karthik, alias Kaleeswaran (21) – had committed a similar assault on a couple at an isolated location within the Thirumuruganpoondi police jurisdiction in Tiruppur last year. This came to light during investigation with the suspects, the officer added.
The police said the victims of the assaults had been reluctant to approach them about the attacks. The siblings took advantage of this to continue their criminal activities.
“As habitual offenders, they might have continued their criminal activities in areas like Brindhavan Nagar, behind Coimbatore Airport. We are working to take them into custody to conduct a thorough investigation. Once we confirm their involvement in the incidents, we can add additional charges against them,” said a police officer privy to the case investigation.
The duo’s relative M Guna, alias Thavasi (20) is also a suspect in the 20-year-old college student’s gang rape near the Coimbatore airport on Sunday night.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured the police will file the charge sheet within a timeframe of one month and ensure that the offenders face the maximum penalties.
“In some major cases, the Tamil Nadu police have completed charge sheets within a week. However, it relies on having substantial material evidence. Having classified this (Coimbatore gang rape case) as a high-priority case, we expect to receive the reports from the forensic science department soon,” said A Saravana Sundar, Coimbatore city police commissioner.
There is no eyewitness, and the police need to collect corroborative evidence such as forensic and DNA reports. Simultaneously, they need to conduct a Test Identification Parade (TIP), a procedure in which the victim identifies suspects from a group of individuals in the presence of a magistrate to confirm the accuracy of the identification.
As all the three suspects (Coimbatore gang rape case) sustained leg injuries, the TIP will be conducted accordingly. The police have collected clear CCTV footage showing the movements of the suspects at four locations, along with statements from the rape survivor and her male friend. The seized weapons will also be considered major pieces of supporting evidence for this case.
Meanwhile, they plan to take the suspects into custody for detailed questioning, subject to their recovery from their injuries. “Under the BNSS, the standard timeframe for filing a charge sheet is 90 days from the arrest date. However, we are striving to expedite these procedures within a month and speed up the court trial,” police sources said.
The three suspects (Satheesh, Karthik, and Guna) from Sivaganga were shot in the leg by the Coimbatore police and apprehended late on Monday. Police sources said Satheesh had four prior criminal cases against him, while Karthik had five.
Despite being arrested in a house-breakin case by Tiruppur police in 2015, Satheesh managed to quash the FIR by moving the high court. Subsequently, the siblings continued to be involved in extortion and theft cases, the sources added.
Substantial material evidence the key
