Two brothers held in Kovai gang rape involved in similar crime last year

COIMBATORE: The two siblings arrested in the Coimbatore college student gang-rape case are believed to have a history of similar crimes.

A senior police officer said that the duo – T Satheesh, alias Karuppasamy (30), and T Karthik, alias Kaleeswaran (21) – had committed a similar assault on a couple at an isolated location within the Thirumuruganpoondi police jurisdiction in Tiruppur last year. This came to light during investigation with the suspects, the officer added.

The police said the victims of the assaults had been reluctant to approach them about the attacks. The siblings took advantage of this to continue their criminal activities.

“As habitual offenders, they might have continued their criminal activities in areas like Brindhavan Nagar, behind Coimbatore Airport. We are working to take them into custody to conduct a thorough investigation. Once we confirm their involvement in the incidents, we can add additional charges against them,” said a police officer privy to the case investigation.

The duo’s relative M Guna, alias Thavasi (20) is also a suspect in the 20-year-old college student’s gang rape near the Coimbatore airport on Sunday night.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured the police will file the charge sheet within a timeframe of one month and ensure that the offenders face the maximum penalties.