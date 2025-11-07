Two killed, seven injured as TNSTC bus rams into tanker

THOOTHUKUDI: Two people were killed and seven grievously injured when a TNSTC AC bus rammed into a tanker watering plants growing in the centre median on the Thoothukudi - Madurai National Highway (NH) at Sinthalakarai on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as bus driver L Nallusamy (45) of Peraiyoor and S Mahesh (33) of Mumbai. Mahesh’s wife Vinitha, also travelling on the bus, was injured and admitted in hospital.

Sources said that the bus was heading to Tiruchendur from Madurai. While Nallusamy was crushed to death, Mahesh died at Ettayapuram government hospital. Meanwhile, conductor Jeyaraman (47), Karthik (29) of K Sundaresapuram and Stalin (45) of Kanchipuram were admitted to Kovilpatti GH; M Vinitha (30) of Mumbai and Dr Renugadevi were hospitalised at Ettayapuram Government Hospital; Logeswaran (33) of Edapadi and Pandian (34) of Madurai were admitted in Thoothukudi medical college hospital.

Ettayapuram police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.