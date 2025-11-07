Two wild boars shot dead to prevent crop damage in TN

TIRUNELVELI: For the first time in the district, two wild boars were shot dead near Ulupadipparai village near Ambasamudram on Thursday by a team formed by the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration as part of a state government-sanctioned operation to prevent crop damage in farmlands bordering forests.

According to forest officials, the operation was carried out by field staff of the Ambasamudram forest range around 3 am after a herd of wild boars was spotted in patta land near the KMTR boundary.

“The animals were shot as per a government order, dated January 9, 2025, which permits regulated measures to control wild boar-related crop destruction. The carcasses were examined, and samples were collected for testing before being chemically treated and buried nearby.