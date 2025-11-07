Two youths killed in bike-lorry collision in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Two men were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a lorry on the Jawan Bhavan bypass road in Cuddalore district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as N Vijayakumar (27)of Keerapalayam near Chidambaram, and J Arokiya Stalin (28) of Indira Nagar, Neyveli. Both were employed at a home appliances showroom in Cuddalore.

According to police, the two were returning to their room when their motorcycle collided with the lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction. “Vijayakumar died on the spot, while Arokiya Stalin was taken to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment,” a police officer said.

The Thirupathiripuliyur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Traffic was disrupted for a while on the Jawan Bhavan road following the accident.