Use of Raaja’s songs in 'Good Bad Ugly': Madras HC reserves order on plea against injunction

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved the orders on the petition filed by Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Ajith starrer ‘Good Bad Ugly’, seeking to vacate the interim injunction granted by the court against using three songs of Ilaiyaraaja in the movie.

After hearing the respective counsels, Justice N Senthilkumar reserved the orders on Thursday. The interim injunction was granted on September 8, 2025 restraining the producers from using the songs - Otha Rupayum Tharen (Nattupura Pattu), Ilamai Idho Idho (Sakalakala Vallavan) and En Jodi Mancha Kuruvi (Vikram) - from the movie based on the civil suits and applications filed by Ilaiyaraaja who had alleged infringement of copyright on his musical works.

Senior counsel PV Balasubramaniam, representing Mythri Movie Makers, submitted the producers have obtained permission from the music labels concerned for using the songs.