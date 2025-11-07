‘You’re objectifying a female actor, this isn’t Journalism’: Actor Gouri Kishan calls out Journalist at presser

Actor Gouri Kishan took a firm stand against body-shaming during a press meet in Chennai for her upcoming film Others, after a journalist questioned her co-star Aditya Madhavan about her weight. The incident, which took place ahead of the film’s release on November 7, quickly went viral online, sparking widespread discussion about sexism and the treatment of women in the film industry.

The controversy began when the journalist asked Aditya about lifting Gouri in a scene, referring to her weight. Gouri, initially taken aback, later addressed the issue in another interview, expressing her discomfort. Matters escalated on Thursday after the film’s press screening, when the same journalist defended his question, prompting Gouri to directly challenge him.

“How does my weight concern you? How is it relevant to this movie? Every woman has a different body type. I will let my talent speak. I’ve only done character-driven films so far. I don’t need your validation,” she said firmly.