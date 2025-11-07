‘You’re objectifying a female actor, this isn’t Journalism’: Actor Gouri Kishan calls out Journalist at presser

Actor Gouri Kishan took a firm stand against body-shaming during a press meet in Chennai for her upcoming film Others, after a journalist questioned her co-star Aditya Madhavan about her weight. The incident, which took place ahead of the film’s release on November 7, quickly went viral online, sparking widespread discussion about sexism and the treatment of women in the film industry.
The controversy began when the journalist asked Aditya about lifting Gouri in a scene, referring to her weight. Gouri, initially taken aback, later addressed the issue in another interview, expressing her discomfort. Matters escalated on Thursday after the film’s press screening, when the same journalist defended his question, prompting Gouri to directly challenge him.
“How does my weight concern you? How is it relevant to this movie? Every woman has a different body type. I will let my talent speak. I’ve only done character-driven films so far. I don’t need your validation,” she said firmly.
While some attempted to dismiss the enquiry as “light-hearted”, Gouri refused to let the remark slide. “I did not find it funny. Stop normalising body-shaming. It was a question about me; I have the right to have an opinion,” she asserted, expressing frustration that questions about her performance were overshadowed by comments on her appearance.
“I haven’t been asked a single question about my character or preparation for the role. But everyone wants to know about my weight,” she said, calling the question “stupid” and questioning whether the journalist would ask a male actor the same. During the heated exchange, Gouri told him, “You are objectifying a female actor. This is not journalism.”
The actor’s response was widely praised online, with many lauding her composure and courage. Singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote on X, “Gouri did an amazing job. The moment you call out a disrespectful and unnecessary question, there’s shouting and pushback. So proud that someone so young stood her ground. No male actor gets asked about his weight.”
Aditya Madhavan, who was criticised for remaining silent during the incident, later issued a statement: “My silence didn’t mean I approve of body-shaming anyone. I froze because it caught me off guard — it’s my debut. I wish I’d stepped in sooner. She didn’t deserve that. No one does. Everyone deserves respect. I apologise once again.”
Videos of the exchange have since circulated widely on social media, with fans and colleagues rallying behind Gouri. Journalist Dhanya Rajendran wrote, “Absolutely appalled at what transpired. A male journalist insistent that his question about the female actor’s weight was legit. @gourigkofficial was calm and firm as she dealt with the bullying.”
Others, starring Gouri Kishan and Aditya Madhavan, is set to release in theatres on November 7.