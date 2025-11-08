81 per cent of bills cleared by TN Governor: Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Friday denied the allegations claiming Governor RN Ravi has been delaying assent to the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and his actions are against the interests of the people of the state.

A release from the Raj Bhavan stated, as of October 31, the governor has given assent to 81% of the Bills he received, and of them, 95% have been assented to within three months of their receipt.

It said 13% of the Bills have been reserved for the consideration of the President. Of them, 60% have been reserved on the recommendation of the state government. Eight Bills have so far been received in the last week of October and are under consideration.

Of the 27 Bills reserved for the President, 16 were reserved so on the request of the state government. While four Bills were returned to the state government with a message, two Bills were withdrawn.

“The above details would demonstrate the falsity of the claims made in social media and the public domain. Bills which were returned to the Assembly and were passed again by the Assembly have been assented to,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Explaining further, the Raj Bhavan said 10 Bills were withheld by the governor, and a decision was conveyed to the government. “These Bills, when they were passed again by the Assembly and submitted, the Governor reserved them for the consideration of the President since they were contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulations and hence considered beyond the remit of the State Legislature.”